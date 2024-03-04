Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Limited opportunities for value investing amid soaring valuations: Mirae Asset

Over the past 52 weeks, the Nifty Small Cap 100 index surged by 66.01 per cent while the Nifty Mid Cap 100 index rose by 60.64 per cent

Reported by: Business Desk
Guide to Investing in Hybrid Mutual Funds
Guide to Investing in Hybrid Mutual Funds | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid soaring valuations in the Indian stock market, investors are finding limited opportunities for value investments, according to a statement from a fund manager at Mirae Asset Investment Managers.

Neelesh Surana, Chief Investment Officer – Equity at Mirae Asset Investment Managers, noted concerns about certain sectors where valuations have outpaced underlying fundamentals. The firm, which manages assets worth over Rs 1.64 lakh crore is particularly cautious about pockets of frothiness in the market.

Advertisement

Recent regulatory measures have been implemented to control flows into schemes investing in small and mid-cap shares, reflecting heightened concerns over surging inflows into these funds. Over the past 52 weeks, the Nifty Small Cap 100 index surged by 66.01 per cent while the Nifty Mid Cap 100 index rose by 60.64 per cent, far outpacing the benchmark Nifty's 27.34 per cent increase over the same period.

Surana highlighted areas of market froth, particularly evident in public offerings of small and medium-sized companies that are drawing substantial subscriptions, indicating excessive liquidity chasing certain small and mid-cap stocks. Additionally, sectors witnessing momentum and earnings recovery, particularly among small-sized industrial firms, are experiencing a buildup of froth.

Advertisement

With national elections scheduled by May, Surana suggested that markets may begin factoring in election outcomes, with expectations largely favouring a comfortable victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Post-elections, he expressed optimism regarding GDP growth, particularly for sectors like IT services which are currently underperforming.

Moody's Investors Service recently revised its GDP forecast for India upward by 70 basis points to 6.8 per cent for 2024, reflecting positive sentiment towards the country's economic prospects.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

16 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Yuzvendra Chahal designs RR's IPL 2024 jersey- WATCH

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  4. Gold glitters at two-month high

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Tech Layoffs: Google to Let Go of People From Trust and Safety Team

    World20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo