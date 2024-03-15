Advertisement

L&T Technology Services on Friday said that it has clinched a project worth $100 million (approximately Rs 800 crore) from the Maharashtra government to establish a cybersecurity and digital threat analytics centre.

Teaming up with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as a forensics partner, the engineering services arm of infrastructure giant L&T aims to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions, enhancing public safety against cyber threats.

The pioneering contract marks a major milestone as it represents India's first-of-its-kind programme, aligning with the company's vision to foster digitally interconnected smart and secure cities through comprehensive cyber security and digital forensic solutions under one roof.

The project encompasses the design and implementation of a sophisticated cybersecurity system, including the establishment of a cyber security and cybercrime prevention centre. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital forensic tools, the initiative aims to address cybercrime incidents and investigations effectively.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, emphasizing the company's extensive experience in setting up over 25 command centres. He highlighted the increasing importance of cybersecurity and the necessity to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the broader society's benefit. Additionally, Chadha noted that this deal would pave the way for LTTS to expand its offerings for its global clientele.

Furthermore, the project entails the establishment of a Digital Threat Analytics Centre (DTAC) in conjunction with a Centre of Excellence (CoE). This setup will equip the forensic team with cutting-edge tools for deepfake detection, mobile malware forensics, Internet of Things (IoT) investigation, and network forensics. Additionally, a Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be formed for incident response and investigation.

In response to this development, L&T Technology Services' stock witnessed a 1.62 per cent surge to trade at Rs 5,350 apiece on the BSE at 10:44 am on Friday, outperforming the benchmark index's 0.67 per cent correction.

(With PTI inputs)

