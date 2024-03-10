Advertisement

Analysts anticipate that a combination of domestic macroeconomic indicators and global trends will heavily influence equity market trends.

With key figures such as industrial production and inflation numbers slated for release, coupled with global developments, market participants should prepare for potential volatility, especially given the current high valuations. Last week witnessed both the Sensex and Nifty achieving fresh record peaks, underlining the market's buoyancy.

The trajectory of foreign investors' trading activities, movements in the global oil benchmark Brent crude, and the rupee-dollar exchange rate will further shape equity trading dynamics throughout the week.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, highlights the significance of upcoming inflation data releases, with both India and the US scheduled to unveil their Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Tuesday, followed by WPI data on Thursday. Meena predicts that large-cap stocks may sustain their outperformance, bolstered by continued buying activity from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

Scheduled announcements include Industrial Production data for January and inflation figures for February, which are expected to provide crucial insights into the economic landscape.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, emphasizes the importance of global inflation data from key economies such as the US, China, and India. He foresees persistent volatility driven by high valuations and upcoming policy rate guidance releases.

Despite the recent record-breaking rally, Friday's closure for Mahashivratri offers investors a pause for reflection.

Looking ahead, Ajit Mishra, SVP- Technical Research at Religare Broking Ltd, suggests that besides scheduled macroeconomic data, market sentiment will also hinge on the performance of global indices. Mishra notes a trend of profit-taking in US markets after a sustained uptrend, which could spill over into domestic markets, potentially leading to intermediate volatility, especially at the open.

As markets navigate through a slew of economic indicators and global developments, investors remain vigilant, poised to react to unfolding trends in the week ahead.

(With PTI inputs)

