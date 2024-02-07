Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Mactrotech Developers Q3 profit surges 25% to Rs 505 crore

Macrotech Developers revealed plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through public issues, private placement, or other means in one or two tranches.

Business Desk
Macrotech Developers
Macrotech Developers | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Macrotech Q3 results: Real estate firm Macrotech Developers announced a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 505 crore in the December quarter. The Mumbai-based company, a prominent player in the real estate sector with a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune operates under the Lodha brand. The consolidated net profit for the same period last year was Rs 405 crore.

Total income for the October-December period of the 2023-24 financial year surged to Rs 2,958.7 crore compared to Rs 1,902.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, as reported in a regulatory filing.

Macrotech Developers revealed plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through public issues, private placement, or other means in one or two tranches, as approved by the board.

Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO of Macrotech Developers, attributed the strong performance to robust demand driven by rising incomes, job creation, and increased consumer confidence. The company achieved its best Q3 pre-sales performance of Rs 34.1 billion.

In the first nine months of FY24, pre-sales (sales bookings) reached Rs 10,300 crore, marking a robust 14 per cent year-on-year growth and remaining on track to achieve the full-year guidance of Rs 14,500 crore. Lodha expressed optimism about new tailwinds in the housing sector, anticipating increased demand in 2024.

Lodha highlighted the success of the company's first project launch in Bengaluru, where the entire phase 1 was sold out within three days. He also emphasized the potential benefits of infrastructure development in the Mumbai region, particularly for the large township 'Palava City.'

During the third quarter, Macrotech Developers added three projects with a two-million-square-feet area and a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 6,000 crore, surpassing the nine-month business development guidance. The company, having delivered 95 million square feet of real estate, is currently developing over 110 million square feet in its ongoing and planned portfolio. The board's approval to raise capital reflects Macrotech Developers' commitment to capitalizing on future opportunities while maintaining its deleveraging journey.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

