Stock market news: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed for trading on Friday, March 8, 2024, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. According to the information available on the BSE website, trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed for the day. However, the commodity derivative segment that will be closed for trading in the morning, will be open for trading in the evening session.

Trading on both stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, is set to resume on Monday, March 11.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex on Thursday failed to build on the opening gains, and ended the highly volatile session on a flat note. The benchmark indices climbed to fresh all-time highs in the opening trade with the Nifty surpassing 22,500 for the first time. At close, BSE Sensex gained 0.045 per cent to end at 74,119.39 while Nfity 50 rose 0.087 per cent to end at 22,493.55.