Advertisement

Mahindra share price surge: The shares of automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed a remarkable surge, climbing over 4 per cent to achieve a record high of Rs 2,152 per share on the National Stock Exchange. The surge came in the wake of the company's announcement of the launch of its latest offering, the XUV 3XO compact SUV.

The launch of the XUV 3XO, priced competitively starting at Rs 7.49 lakh, has ignited optimism among investors, positioning Mahindra as a formidable contender in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment. The aggressive pricing strategy and innovative features of the XUV 3XO have garnered widespread attention, propelling Mahindra's shares to new heights.

Advertisement

Image: Mahindra XUV 3XO

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Auto and Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, expressed confidence in the company's ability to capture a significant share of the compact SUV market. With a clear focus on customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology, Mahindra aims to emerge as a top player in the segment within the next three years, according to Jejurikar.

The XUV 3XO boasts a slew of impressive features, including petrol and diesel engine options, along with transmission choices such as 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 6-speed AMT. From its bold design to its advanced safety features, the XUV 3XO promises to deliver an unparalleled driving experience to SUV enthusiasts across the country.