Share market opens: The market market witnessed a positive momentum in Saturday's early trade, driven by a rebound in banking stocks following a recent decline led by HDFC Bank. Investors are eagerly anticipating earnings reports from major private lenders later in the day.

As of 9:31 am, the Nifty 50 edged up by 0.16 per cent to 21,656.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex registered a 0.14 per cent gain to 71,781.64.

The Nifty Bank index saw a 0.7 per cent increase on Saturday, recovering from a 5 per cent dip over the last four sessions triggered by disappointing results from HDFC Bank, a key player in the index. HDFC Bank itself experienced a 1 per cent uptick following a significant 12 per cent decline post its results.

Digital payments firm Paytm climbed 1.5 per after reporting an operating profit for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by festive season-led sales.

The market sentiment was further buoyed by the S&P 500's record-high close on Wall Street.

On the flip side, FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever faced a setback, sliding 2 per cent after reporting a smaller-than-expected profit increase. The company cited low rural demand and increased competition in the consumer goods sector as contributing factors.

In the previous session, IT stocks provided some relief to the benchmark indexes in Mumbai, although it wasn't sufficient to offset a weekly loss. The market had experienced a three-session downturn triggered by HDFC Bank.

Looking ahead, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC's smaller rivals, are slated to report their results later in the day.

The stock market, originally set for two special sessions on Saturday to test a failsafe system for trading, will remain closed on Monday due to a public holiday in Maharashtra and a half-working day at the central government, coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya city.

(With Reuters inputs)