×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Market rally boosts investor wealth by Rs 10.58 lakh crore in three days

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies witnessed an increase of Rs 10,58,034.42 crore to reach Rs 3,93,15,471.18 crore

Reported by: Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The recent market rally has boosted investor wealth by Rs 10.58 lakh crore over the course of three days, with the BSE benchmark surging over 2 per cent and hitting an all-time high on Monday.

Continuing its winning streak for the third consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 363.20 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 74,014.55. It reached a record high of 74,254.62 during the day, surging by 603.27 points or 0.81 per cent.

Advertisement

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies witnessed an increase of Rs 10,58,034.42 crore to reach Rs 3,93,15,471.18 crore ($4.74 trillion) within the span of three days.

The Sensex gained 1,544.25 points or 2.13 per cent during this three-day period, with equity markets closed on March 29 for Good Friday.

Advertisement

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, commented, "Markets displayed optimism after a prolonged holiday session last week, as both Sensex & Nifty surged to fresh highs driven by bargain hunting. Despite challenges such as delayed rate cuts and geopolitical tensions, investors remain bullish due to India's strong reform path and expectations of the ruling party's return to power in the upcoming general elections."

Among the major gainers in the Sensex basket were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, and HDFC Bank. However, Titan, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank lagged behind.

Advertisement

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap index surged by 2.98 per cent, while the midcap index climbed by 1.64 per cent. Realty, telecommunications, metals, commodities, utilities, and industrials were among the sectors that witnessed significant gains.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, remarked, "The Indian market has embarked on a strong trajectory at the beginning of the new financial year, supported by expectations of a global rally following a Fed rate cut in June and healthy domestic earnings growth forecast in Q4 FY24. Notably, metal stocks excelled today due to positive Chinese PMI data, indicating economic recovery."

Advertisement

Looking ahead, factors such as the RBI monetary policy, India PMI data, and US non-farm payroll data are expected to influence market direction.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Manjrekar and Hardik Pandya

Manjrekar says behave

a few seconds ago
Several students in Karachi allegedly walked out of a Coca-Cola recruitment drive late last month.

Karachi Coke Boycott

2 minutes ago
KL Rahul as a impact player vs PBKS

UPDATE on KL Rahul's fitn

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

7 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Sharma's unwanted record

7 minutes ago
RBI

97.69% of Rs 2000 notes

8 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

8 minutes ago
kangana

Kanagana Ranaut Campaign

10 minutes ago
Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Match Fixing' Remarks, BJP Urges EC To Take Strictest Action

Over Rahul Gandhi's Match

10 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

14 minutes ago
Sadhguru Accorded Rousing Welcome In Coimbatore Post Brain Surgery

Sadhguru in Coimbatore

16 minutes ago
CJI Chandrachud

SC Chief Justice's Advice

16 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

17 minutes ago
AI and elections

AI and election security

17 minutes ago
Heat wave Alert Issued For Parts Of Jharkhand From April 4

Heat wave Alert Issued F

20 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Eoin Morgan

Morgan on Pandya

21 minutes ago
Employee increments

India demand-supply gap

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News7 hours ago

  2. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News10 hours ago

  4. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo