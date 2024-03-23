×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Market volatility persists amid mixed cues, Nifty, Sensex close slightly higher

A resurgence in global markets towards the end of the day spurred a rebound, leading to a modest gain in the benchmark indices.

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dalal Street week ahead: The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex grappled with volatility on Friday as investor sentiment oscillated amid mixed signals. The day commenced with a lacklustre start, but pressure intensified on specific heavyweights, particularly within the IT sector, following Accenture's revelation of a downward revision in its FY24 revenue growth guidance. Moreover, the volatility heightened as the session progressed. 

However, a resurgence in global markets towards the end of the day spurred a rebound, leading to a modest gain in the benchmark indices.

Advertisement

Both the Nifty50 and Sensex closed marginally higher, reaching levels of 22,096.75 and 72,831.94, respectively. Despite this uptick, sectoral performance was mixed, with realty, auto, and metal sectors posting strong gains while information technology (IT) and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors settled in the red. 

The broader indices also saw relief, gaining approximately 1.5 per cent each.

Advertisement

“Looking ahead, the coming week is expected to be holiday-shortened, with heightened volatility anticipated due to the scheduled expiry of March month derivatives contracts. Investors will closely monitor global indices, particularly the US markets, which have been exhibiting strength in recent weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is poised to reach a new milestone of "40,000," with support levels seen at 39,200 in the event of profit-taking,” said  Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Despite the recent rebound in the Nifty fueled by favourable global cues, it continues to face resistance around the short-term moving average of 20 DEMA, Mishra noted. 

Advertisement

Caution is advised until the index decisively reclaims the 22,200 zone, as profit-taking may resume otherwise. On the downside, support levels are observed between 21,500-21,800.

Mishra further said, given the mixed trends across sectors, investors are urged to focus on stock selection and risk management. Preference is reiterated for index majors and large midcaps, while utilising rebounds in the smallcap space to reduce positions is suggested.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP

4 minutes ago
Jeff Bezos Amazon

Amazon appeals

5 minutes ago
Curd vs yogurt: Difference and more

How To Make Curd At Home

6 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

7 minutes ago
Education News

GATE 2024 scorecard today

8 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Best Movies

9 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

9 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube's remark

9 minutes ago
Business Equipment

US business equipment

12 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Market volatility persist

18 minutes ago
Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Janvadi Party Snaps Tie

20 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh

Is Diljit Married?

26 minutes ago
Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon

Sargeant out of AUS GP

26 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

27 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

28 minutes ago
Top Medical Tourism Hotspot

Medical Tourism Hotspots

30 minutes ago
BJP Want to Suppress AAP Through Central Agencies: Atishi on ED Raids At Kejriwal's PS

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World9 hours ago

  2. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World10 hours ago

  3. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Right now, if I look at myself': Iyer opens up on being axed by BCCI

    Sports 12 hours ago

  5. Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo