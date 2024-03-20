×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Markets end flat ahead of Fed rate decision, Nifty closes above 1-month low

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.10% to 21,838.45 and the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 0.12% to 72,101.69.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended on a flat and bearish note today after a volatile session ahead of the much-anticipated US Federal Reserve interest rate decision and commentary.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.10 per cent to 21,838.45 and the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 0.12 per cent to 72,101.69 at close on March 20, 2024. 

Nifty 50, which fell yesterday to a one-month low of 21,817.5 (at close), gained 21 points at the end of today's session. Throughout the trading session, both indexes oscillated between gains of 0.6 per cent and losses of 0.3 per cent before eventually settling flat.

Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi, noted that markets are currently adopting a wait-and-watch stance, refraining from fully incorporating the possibility of alterations in the frequency and extent of US rate cuts anticipated for 2024.

While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain interest rates at their current levels, any hawkish statements from Chair Jerome Powell suggesting a postponement in the initiation of rate cuts could exert downward pressure on the markets, particularly as expectations for rate cuts to commence as early as June persist.

In terms of sectoral performance, Nifty IT, sensitive to US interest rate changes, experienced a slight decline of 0.18 per cent, following a 3 per cent drop observed on Tuesday. Similarly, Nifty Finance saw a decrease of 0.28 per cent.

Conversely, auto stocks registered a modest gain of 0.26 per cent, with Eicher Motors EICH.NS leading the pack with a 4.22 per cent surge after a favorable upgrade by UBS. Maruti Suzuki also performed well, gaining approximately 3 per cent and reaching a record high.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy and Nifty Oil & Gas saw gains of about 1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, driven by a recovery in Reliance Industries and oil marketing companies following sharp declines in the prior session. Reliance, BPCL, HPCL, and IOC recorded gains ranging from 1.3 per cent to 2.5 per cent after experiencing losses between 1 per cent and 4.3 per cent on Tuesday.

However, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries faced declines of 2.08 per cent and 1.35 per cent, respectively, attributed to a decrease in global metal prices and the strengthening of the US dollar.

Small-cap and mid-cap stocks remained relatively unchanged. Notably, throughout March, they have experienced declines of approximately 8.65 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, compared to a 0.65 per cent decrease in the Nifty 50, primarily due to concerns surrounding elevated valuations.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

