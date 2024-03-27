Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki shares surge: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares surged 3.84 per cent today, reaching a record high of Rs 12,722.70 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement regarding the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV) slated for 2025.

The upcoming EV, named eVX, will mark Maruti Suzuki's entry into the electric vehicle segment in India. Set to be introduced through its premium and luxury channel, NEXA, the eVX promises cutting-edge features and performance. Powered by a robust 60kWh battery pack, it boasts an impressive range of up to 550 km, positioning it as a formidable contender in the electric vehicle market.

Designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan, the eVX reflects Maruti Suzuki's commitment to innovation and sustainability. Additionally, the company plans to leverage its 'Made in India' advantage by exporting these electric vehicles to markets in Europe and Japan, further establishing its global footprint in the electric vehicle space.

NEXA, Maruti Suzuki's renowned premium sales channel, will play a pivotal role in the launch and distribution of the eVX. Launched in 2015, NEXA has garnered a loyal customer base of over 1 million individuals and expanded its presence to more than 200 cities nationwide. Through NEXA, Maruti Suzuki aims to offer a seamless digital experience to customers, providing them with unparalleled services and journeys.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, stressed the strategic significance of introducing the electric SUV through NEXA, underlining the company's commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to its discerning customers.

Maruti Suzuki's foray into the electric vehicle segment aligns with its broader vision of growth and market dominance. With an impressive 65 per cent market share in the non-SUV segment, the company aims to bolster its presence in the SUV market, targeting a market share of 50 per cent. Recent launches such as Jimny, Fronx, Brezza, and Grand Vitara have contributed to the company's market share growth, solidifying its position as a key player in the automotive industry.

Srivastava further elaborated on Maruti Suzuki's strategic approach, stressing the importance of consolidating and retaining market share across various segments.