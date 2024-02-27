English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Maruti Suzuki shifts focus to hybrids amid slowing EV growth: Report

While Maruti Suzuki's foresighted approach, rooted in technological diversity, positions the company favourably amid the evolving dynamics, analysts said.

Tanmay Tiwary
Maruti Suzuki CNG
Maruti Suzuki CNG | Image:Maruti Suzuki
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki shifts focus to hybrids: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited is shifting its focus towards hybrid vehicles, leveraging its tech-agnostic approach to navigate the shifting automotive landscape, analysts said.

Despite a previous surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales worldwide, recent indicators suggest a moderation in growth, attributed partly to semiconductor shortages and challenges in charging infrastructure expansion. 

Advertisement

Image Credits: Maruti Suzuki

Major automotive players including Mercedes, Ford, GM, and Volkswagen have deferred EV investments, signalling a broader industry trend towards hybrids in response to evolving consumer preferences, brokerage firm JM Financial said in a note.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tata Motors, a dominant player in the electric vehicle market, has recently downscaled its EV sales estimates and reduced prices to stimulate adoption, citing similar challenges of inadequate charging infrastructure and consumer reluctance to pay premiums.

While Maruti Suzuki's foresighted approach, rooted in technological diversity, positions the company favourably amid the evolving dynamics, analysts said. 

Advertisement

Having pioneered factory-fitted CNG vehicles in India back in 2010, the automaker has witnessed a fivefold growth in CNG sales over the last five years, with penetration reaching approximately 30 per cent.

Notably, the company's decision to phase out diesel vehicles aligns with the declining industry trend, further highlighting its strategic acumen.

Advertisement

Embracing a multi-faceted approach, Maruti Suzuki is intensifying its focus on hybrids, aiming to launch five hybrid models over the next 2-3 years, with plans to develop cost-effective solutions tailored to different market segments. 

Image Credits: ANI

Advertisement

Additionally, the collaborations with Toyota for hybrid technologies reinforce its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Furthermore, the tax rationalisation initiatives could provide an additional boost to hybrid adoption, potentially narrowing the total cost of ownership gap between hybrids and electric vehicles, analysts highlighted. 

Advertisement

For instance, a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate could boost the competitiveness of hybrid models vis-a-vis their electric counterparts.

Considering these factors, JM Financial analysts maintain a positive outlook on the automaker, underpinned by its adaptable business strategy and diversified product portfolio. 

Advertisement

With a target price of Rs 13,000, the company remains set to capitalise on emerging trends while offering consumers a spectrum of environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

As of 11:54 am, Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.12 per cent higher at Rs 11,473.10 per share.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Are Toner Pads? Uses, Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. Investors flock to risky debt amid ECB rate cut anticipation

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowing

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  4. Voting Underway in 3 States for 15 RS Seats Amid Cross-Voting | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit to Hold Key Election Committee Meeting

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo