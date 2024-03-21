×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Micron surges to record high on strong forecast, AI demand

For the upcoming third quarter, Micron expects revenue of $6.60 billion, with a margin of error of $200 million, surpassing the estimate of $6.03 billion.

Reported by: Business Desk
Micron Technology stock
Micron Technology stock | Image:Micron
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Micron share surge: Micron Technology's shares soared 15.7 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported a surprise profit and forecasted current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates. The surge comes amidst soaring demand for its memory chips, which are crucial components in AI computing applications.

As of the latest update, Micron's stock was trading at $111.43, positioning itself to reach a record high at market open if the gains are sustained.

The Idaho-based semiconductor firm highlighted that its high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, essential for developing complex AI applications, were completely sold out for the entirety of 2024. Micron anticipates that the increased sales of these advanced chips will contribute to its gross margins in the third quarter.

For the upcoming third quarter, Micron expects revenue of $6.60 billion, with a margin of error of $200 million, surpassing the estimate of $6.03 billion, according to data from LSEG. Additionally, the company forecasts an adjusted gross margin of 26.5 per cent, with a margin of error of 1.5 per cent, exceeding the market estimate of 20.8 per cent.

Piper Sandler analysts remarked in a note that tight supply, surging demand, and the normalization of excess inventory, along with the expanded size of HBM chips, are driving significant improvements in pricing.

Industry analysts anticipate that Micron's share of the high-margin HBM market will expand further in 2024. Notably, AI giant Nvidia has also chosen Micron for its latest HBM chips in the development of its next-generation AI chip.

Micron's quarterly results, reported ahead of other chipmakers, serve as a crucial indicator of demand for various types of chips and end-market solutions.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, stated, "Memory is a key beneficiary of AI adoption, and we expect a V-shaped recovery in the industry, with revenues expected to grow by 55 per cent in 2024 and 35 per cent in 2025."

Following Micron's strong performance, shares of peer Western Digital climbed 6 per cent. Other chip stocks, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel, Broadcom, and Marvell Technology, also experienced gains ranging from 1.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent. The iShares Semiconductor ETF added 2.4 per cent in response to the positive news.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Whatsapp logo