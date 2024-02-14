English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

M&M Q3 profit zooms 61% to Rs 2,454 crore, margin declines

The Mumbai-based company’s revenue climbed 16 per cent annually to Rs 25,642.4 crore in December quarte.

Business Desk
Mahindra and Mahindra
Mahindra and Mahindra | Image:Mahindra and Mahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M)’s standalone profit rose 60.6 per cent to Rs 2,454 crore in December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 1,528 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23) on Wednesday.

The profit and revenue missed LSEG estimates as it was expecting the profit to come in at Rs 2,512 crore and revenue was expected at Rs 25,512 crore.

Advertisement

The Mumbai-based company’s revenue climbed 16 per cent annually to Rs 25,642.4 crore in December quarter, from Rs 22,112.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The automaker’s operating profit, also known as EBITDA, rose 10 per cent to Rs 3,590.3 crore in December quarter, from Rs 3,273 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

However, its margin dropped 80 basis points (bps) to 14 per cent in Q3FY24, from 14.8 per cent in Q3FY23.

As of 1:52 pm, shares of M&M were trading 0.80 per cent lower at Rs 1,632.80 per share.
 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

10 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

14 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement