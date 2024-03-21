Advertisement

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) has unveiled two Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) – the Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF and the Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF.

The Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF marks is India’s first ETF offering exposure to realty stocks, tapping into the growth potential of the real estate sector. Designed to mirror the performance of real estate companies involved in residential and commercial projects, the ETF tracks the Nifty Realty Index, comprising 10 prominent companies within the Nifty 500.

The company also launched Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF, providing investors with a gateway to capitalise on the growth potential of small-cap stocks. The ETF aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index, which encompasses the top 250 companies, including those featured in the Nifty 500, showcasing a diversified portfolio.

Both ETFs are open-ended funds and are set to debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the symbols MOREALTY and MOSMALL250 respectively, offering investors seamless access to these innovative investment avenues.

Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company stressed on the significance of these ETFs, saying, “With the Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF and Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF, we lead the charge in unlocking the untapped potential and opportunities of these distinctive investment categories. We believe these segments hold immense potential and unique investment opportunities in the industry.”

Market insights suggest that companies within the realty sector have bolstered their financial standings and profitability, making investment in realty ETFs an attractive proposition.

Regarding the Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF, Oswal stressed on the growth prospects associated with small-cap companies, characterised by their early-stage growth trajectory and potential for higher returns.

The launch of these innovative ETFs not only expands investment horizons but also aligns with the evolving investment landscape, offering investors diversified avenues for long-term capital growth.

As investors navigate through dynamic market conditions, consulting financial advisors for prudent allocation strategies could further enhance portfolio returns, Oswal advised.

