×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Motilal Oswal AMC introduces ETFs in realty, small-cap sectors

The Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF marks is India’s first ETF offering exposure to realty stocks, tapping into the growth potential of the real estate sector.

Reported by: Business Desk
ETF
ETF | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) has unveiled two Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) – the Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF and the Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF.

The Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF marks is India’s first ETF offering exposure to realty stocks, tapping into the growth potential of the real estate sector. Designed to mirror the performance of real estate companies involved in residential and commercial projects, the ETF tracks the Nifty Realty Index, comprising 10 prominent companies within the Nifty 500.

Advertisement

The company also launched Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF, providing investors with a gateway to capitalise on the growth potential of small-cap stocks. The ETF aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index, which encompasses the top 250 companies, including those featured in the Nifty 500, showcasing a diversified portfolio.

Both ETFs are open-ended funds and are set to debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the symbols MOREALTY and MOSMALL250 respectively, offering investors seamless access to these innovative investment avenues.

Advertisement

Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company stressed on the significance of these ETFs, saying, “With the Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF and Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF, we lead the charge in unlocking the untapped potential and opportunities of these distinctive investment categories. We believe these segments hold immense potential and unique investment opportunities in the industry.”

Market insights suggest that companies within the realty sector have bolstered their financial standings and profitability, making investment in realty ETFs an attractive proposition.

Advertisement

Regarding the Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF, Oswal stressed on the growth prospects associated with small-cap companies, characterised by their early-stage growth trajectory and potential for higher returns.

The launch of these innovative ETFs not only expands investment horizons but also aligns with the evolving investment landscape, offering investors diversified avenues for long-term capital growth.

Advertisement

As investors navigate through dynamic market conditions, consulting financial advisors for prudent allocation strategies could further enhance portfolio returns, Oswal advised.
 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

a few seconds ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

a few seconds ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

a few seconds ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

3 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

3 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

3 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

4 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

5 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

5 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

6 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

10 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

11 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

11 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

12 minutes ago
Election Commissioners

'Would Lead to Chaos': SC

12 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj at Ayodhya

12 minutes ago
Thalapathy VIjay

Vijay Addresses Fans

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo