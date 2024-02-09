Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

MRF Q3 profit skyrockets to Rs 508 crore due to surge in two-wheeler sales

The Chennai-based company’s revenue soared over 9 per cent annually to Rs 6,048 crore in Q3FY24.

Tanmay Tiwary
MRF Q3 results
MRF Q3 results | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
MRF Q3 results: India’s largest tyre manufacturer MRF’s standalone profit zoomed over three-fold to Rs 508 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 169 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23). The increase in profit was fuelled by a notable rise in two-wheeler sales.

The Chennai-based company’s revenue soared over 9 per cent annually to Rs 6,048 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 5,535 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The tyre maker’s earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, surged 89.5 per cent to Rs 1,040 crore in the December quarter. Meanwhile, its margin expanded 730 basis points (bps) to 17.2 per cent, against 9.9 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The Board of Directors also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2024

“The company has fixed Wednesday, February 21, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend. The dividend declared will be paid on or after Monday, March 4,2024,” MRF said in an exchange filing. 

The market capitalisation of MRF is over Rs 58,000 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

MRF, the country’s most expensive stock, was trading 3.81 per cent lower at Rs 1,37,057 per share, as of 2:42 pm.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

