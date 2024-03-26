Advertisement

Hurun Global Rich List: Mumbai has officially dethroned Beijing to claim the title of Asia's billionaire capital, as per the latest findings of the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List. With a staggering 92 billionaires, Mumbai has surpassed Beijing for the first time in history, solidifying its status as a burgeoning hub of wealth and prosperity.

The Hurun Global Rich List highlights Mumbai's remarkable ascent, with the city adding 27 new billionaires, a stark contrast to Beijing's modest addition of just 6 billionaires. The surge in billionaire numbers reinforces India's growing economic prominence on the global stage, as the country registers the second-highest number of billionaire additions globally.

Leading the pack is Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest individual, who secured a coveted spot in the top 10 of the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List. Ambani's presence among the global elite underlines India's emergence as a key player in the global economic landscape.

The contrast in wealth trends between India and China is stark, with China witnessing a decrease in wealth among 573 billionaires, while only 24 Indian billionaires experienced a downturn. India's cumulative wealth has skyrocketed by 51 per cent from the previous year, defying global economic challenges.

Mumbai's wealth surge, recording a remarkable 47 per cent increase over the past year, outshines Beijing's 28 per cent decline, further cementing the city's status as a thriving centre of wealth creation in Asia. The cumulative wealth of Indian billionaires, totalling $1 trillion, surpasses China's average billionaire wealth, with each Indian billionaire averaging $3.8 billion, compared to China's average of $3.2 billion.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, commented on the significance of Mumbai's rise, stating, "The 2024 Hurun Global Rich List underscores India's ascension as a future economic titan, poised to secure its place as the world’s third-largest economy."

