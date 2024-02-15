Advertisement

The Nifty 50 index began the new year cautiously after a stellar 20 per cent gain in 2023. January proved to be a month of extreme volatility, with the benchmark index oscillating within a wide range of 1,000 points. Despite reaching record highs, the Nifty closed flat for the month, reflecting investor uncertainty.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) registered outflows of $3.1 billion in January, marking the highest outflows since February 2023. On the flipside, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their trend of inflows, recording sixth consecutive month of positive net investments amounting to $3.2 billion.

The mutual fund industry witnessed a surge in assets under management (AUM), reaching a new high of Rs 52.7 lakh crore in January, a 3.9 per cent increase from December. The growth was primarily driven by increased AUM across various categories, including equities, liquid funds, income funds, balanced funds and arbitrage funds.

Equity AUM for domestic mutual funds, including equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) and index funds, rose by 3.2 per cent to Rs 24.6 lakh crore in January. The uptick was attributed to a slower pace of redemptions coupled with marginal growth in sales of equity schemes, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Investors continued to show confidence in mutual funds, with contributions to systematic investment plans (SIPs) hitting a new peak of Rs 18,840 crore in January, reflecting a 7 per cent month-on-month increase and 36 per cent year-on-year surge.

Sector and stock allocations within mutual funds underwent notable changes in January. The weights of sectors such as oil & gas, healthcare, PSU banks, telecom, technology, automobiles, and real estate witnessed increases monthly, while weights of private banks, consumer durables, metals, retail, chemicals, textiles, and media moderated, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Oil & gas sector witnessed a major jump, hitting an eight-month high in terms of weightage. Healthcare sector also saw a notable increase, reaching a 29-month high.

However, the weights of private banks and consumer sectors declined for the seventh consecutive month and the second consecutive month, respectively.

In terms of value change month-on-month, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and ONGC were among the top stocks that saw the maximum increase in value, indicating shifting investor preferences within sectors, Motilal Oswal added.