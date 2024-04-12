Advertisement

Mutual fund investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit a major milestone in the financial year 2023-24, totalling Rs 2 lakh crore, marking a substantial 28 per cent year-on-year increase.

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) revealed that compared to the inflow of Rs 1.56 lakh crore in 2022-23, Rs 1.24 lakh crore in 2021-22, and Rs 96,080 crore in 2020-2021, the SIP inflow for FY24 demonstrated robust growth.

Over the last seven years, SIP contributions have witnessed remarkable growth, surging over four-fold from Rs 43,921 crore in 2016-17.

Additionally, the SIP book witnessed consistent growth, reaching an all-time high of Rs 19,270 crore in March 2024 from Rs 14,276 crore in March 2023, indicating a substantial 35 per cent increase. The consecutive months of SIP contributions exceeding Rs 19,000 crore in February and March 2024 reflect a growing trend towards disciplined investment strategies among investors.

Industry experts attribute this surge in SIP inflows to a buoyant economic outlook and increased market participation from retail investors. Mirae Asset Investment Managers Vice Chairman and CEO Swarup Anand Mohanty anticipates this momentum to continue, aiming to achieve a milestone of Rs 25,000 crore by the end of 2024.

The SIP AUM stood at Rs 10.71 lakh crore in March 2024, surpassing the previous month's figures of Rs 10.52 lakh crore, reflecting investors' unwavering commitment to disciplined wealth accumulation.

SIPs offer individuals the opportunity to invest a fixed amount periodically at regular intervals, such as once a month, rather than opting for a lump sum investment. SIP instalments can be as modest as Rs 500 per month.

The mutual fund industry, heavily reliant on SIP inflows, witnessed equity mutual funds garnering an inflow of Rs 1.84 lakh crore in FY24. The consistent monthly increase in SIP flows has played a key role in driving the industry's assets under management (AUM) to grow by Rs 14 lakh crore, reaching Rs 53.4 lakh crore in FY24 from Rs 39.42 lakh crore in FY23.

(With PTI inputs)

