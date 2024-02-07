English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Nazara Technologies surges 2% on Zerodha-led Rs 250 crore funding boost

Nazara Technologies secured a substantial investment of Rs 250 crore from a funding round led by Zerodha's co-founders-backed Kamath Associates.

Nazara Technologies Funding News
Nazara Technologies Funding News | Image:Nazara Technologies
Nazara Tech funding news: Nazara Technologies on Thursday, January 18, witnessed a 1.95 per cent surge in its share price, reaching an intraday high of Rs 955.05 apiece on the NSE. This uptick follows the successful completion of a funding round led by Zerodha's co-founders and other prominent investors, which infused Rs 250 crore into the company.

Nazara raises Rs 250 crore in funding round led by Zerodha founders

Image: Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath

Nazara Technologies secured a substantial investment of Rs 250 crore from a funding round led by Zerodha's co-founders-backed Kamath Associates & NKSquared, ICICI Securities, Plutus Wealth Management, Chartered Finance & Leasing, and others. This funding is part of the third tranche of a Rs 750 crore fundraising initiative announced by Nazara in July 2023.

The company's board approved the issuance of 28,66,474 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 876.15 each to raise the targeted funds. Kamath Associates and NKSquared invested Rs 100 crore, while ICICI Securities contributed Rs 65 crore. Plutus Wealth Management and Chartered Finance & Leasing added Rs 50 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively, to the funding round.

Strategic utilisation of fresh funds

Nazara Technologies stated that the newly acquired funds would be utilized to meet the funding requirements and growth objectives of the company. This includes making strategic acquisitions and investments in various corporate entities, as outlined in the company's filings.

Stake increase for key investors

Following the funding round, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's two firms, Kamath Associates and NKSquared, saw their holdings increase to 3.93 per cent, while Plutus Wealth Management's stake rose to 6.63 per cent. This marks the conclusion of Nazara's Rs 750 crore fundraising initiative, which began with a Rs 100 crore investment from Kamath brothers in the first tranche, followed by Rs 410 crore from SBI Mutual Fund.

Market response and financial performance

Nazara Technologies has delivered a handsome return of 40 per cent in the past six months, outperforming the Nifty 50 index that has delivered close to 9 per cent return in the same period. The positive market sentiment is further supported by the company's financial performance, with Q3 FY24 showing a 16.83 per cent growth in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 297.24 crore. Additionally, profits increased by 7.86 per cent to Rs 22.5 crore in the quarter ending December 2023.

Continued momentum with strategic acquisitions

The company's momentum extends beyond the funding round, as Nazara Technologies received board approval for acquiring a 10.77 per cent stake in Kofluence Tech. This move aligns with the company's plan to launch an influencer-driven game discovery platform, leveraging Kofluence Tech's social media influencer-led marketing-tech platform.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

