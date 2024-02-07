Advertisement

Brain-chip startup Neuralink, founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has successfully implanted its first brain-chip in a human patient, as reported by Reuters on January 29. Musk, in a social media post on platform X, expressed optimism about the initial results, highlighting promising neuron spike detection.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted Neuralink clearance for its first human trial last year, marking a crucial step in the company's mission to address paralysis and various neurological conditions. The trial involves using a robot for the surgical placement of a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in the brain region controlling movement intention. Neuralink aims to empower individuals to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

Describing the implant's "ultra-fine" threads that facilitate signal transmission in the brain, Neuralink has named its first product Telepathy, according to Musk's separate social media post.

The PRIME Study, part of Neuralink's endeavors, focuses on assessing the safety of the wireless brain-computer interface and the associated surgical robot. Despite the company's success, it faces scrutiny over safety protocols, with recent reports revealing fines for violating US Department of Transportation rules related to hazardous materials movement.

Neuralink, valued at $5 billion in June, has come under further scrutiny as lawmakers urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Musk misled investors about technology safety. This request follows concerns raised after veterinary records indicated issues with monkey implants, including paralysis, seizures, and brain swelling. Musk, however, asserted on social media that no monkeys had died due to Neuralink implants, stressed on the use of "terminal" monkeys to minimize risks to healthy ones. The evolving landscape of Neuralink's developments continues to captivate industry observers and raises questions about the future implications of brain-chip technology.

(With Reuters inputs)