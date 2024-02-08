English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Nifty 50 anticipates subdued start with attention on IT stocks

GIFT Nifty traded at 21,720.50 at 8:18 am, indicating a NSE Nifty 50 opening near its Thursday close of 21,647.20.

Business Desk
Indian stock market
Indian stock market | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Nifty set for muted start: The Nifty 50 index is poised for a quiet opening on Friday, with a focus on information technology (IT) stocks following subdued quarterly results from leading companies TCS and Infosys. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Wall Street closed with minimal changes after the release of data showing a 0.3 per cent rise in headline CPI in December, resulting in an annual gain of 3.4 per cent. 

Meanwhile, Asian equities saw marginal gains at the opening.

IT firms, highly dependent on US revenue, will be closely watched as Tata Consultancy Services highlighted demand uncertainty for the next two quarters amid persistent US inflation and recession concerns. 

Infosys adjusted its revenue forecast for fiscal 2024 to 1.5 per cent-2 per cent, down from 1 per cent-2.5 per cent, and indicated weakness in client spending.

The Nifty and Sensex have experienced a 0.29 per cent and 0.42 per cent decline, respectively, so far this week. If losses persist, these benchmarks will witness a second consecutive weekly drop after a robust rally in the past two months.

Investors are also awaiting the domestic inflation print, expected post-market hours. While India's inflation likely increased in December, it is projected to remain within the central bank's target range. 

Elevated inflation, particularly due to high food prices, could lead the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain an extended rate pause and impact rate-sensitive sectors such as consumer, real estate, and auto.

Stocks to watch

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company approved an investment of Rs 630 crore in Mahindra Electric Automobile.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: Company received two tax demand orders worth Rs 3,529 crore from Mumbai tax authorities.

HG Infra Engineering: Company declared lowest bidder by Central Railway in a project worth Rs 716 crore.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

