English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Nifty 50 opens at fresh record high; IT, realty stocks among top gainers

The Nifty surged as high as 0.36% in the initial minutes of trade, reaching a new peak of 22,297.5.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark index, Nifty 50, commenced trading on Friday with a slight uptick, marking a fresh record high for the fifth consecutive session. This surge is propelled by a surge in information technology stocks, echoing a broader global equities rally.

As of 9:30 am, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading marginally higher at 22,245.00 and 73,219.33 respectively. The Nifty surged as high as 0.36 per cent in the initial minutes of trade, reaching a new peak of 22,297.5.

Advertisement

“The strategy remains aggressively bullish on Nifty as sentiment, fundamentals, and technical analysis align, with targets set at 22500. Positive catalysts include rate cut predictions by Fed Vice Chair Jefferson, Nvidia's stock surge, and India's projected FY25 GDP growth of 6.5 per cent. Key support lies at 21,875,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

Throughout this week, the Nifty has consistently reached all-time highs, recording peaks in each of the four preceding sessions and accumulating approximately 0.8 per cent growth over the period, buoyed notably by robust performances in the financial and consumer sectors.

Advertisement

The broader market sentiment is reflective of a global rally, particularly in technology stocks, triggered by the outstanding earnings of AI-bellwether Nvidia.

Major US indices, including the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average, surged to record closing highs on Thursday, largely driven by Nvidia's remarkable performance, with the Nasdaq witnessing a substantial 3 per cent increase.

Advertisement

This optimistic sentiment extended to European and Asian markets, with European shares reaching record highs on Thursday, and Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei 225, continuing the upward trend on Friday.

In addition to the global rally, insights from the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meeting hinted at a potential shift towards a less hawkish stance, with analysts expecting a rate cut in June amidst optimism over robust economic growth.

Advertisement

On the investment front, domestic institutional investors (DII) made net purchases of shares worth  Rs 1,824 crore on Thursday, while foreign institutional investors (FII) sold stocks valued at Rs 1,410 crore.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

10 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

13 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

13 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

13 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

13 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

13 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

14 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

16 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kashi Saw Positive Development Heights, Says PM Modi in Varanasi

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Rehan Ahmed flies back to England due top personal reasons

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: What a debutant! India seal 3rd wicket

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Haryana Cops Withdraw NSA Charges Against Protesting Farmers in Ambala

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo