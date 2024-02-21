English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Nifty 50 opens at record high, Sensex above 73,000

The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.23% to a new all-time high of 22,248.85, before trimming gains to 0.12% at 22,223.50.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 logged meagre gains on Wednesday, helped by a rise in public sector banks and jump in Hindalco Industries after its US unit filed for its market debut on Wall Street, while a sustained drop in information technology stocks kept a lid on gains.

The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.23 per cent to a new all-time high of 22,248.85, before trimming gains to 0.15 per cent at 22,229.50. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.17 per cent to 73,179.45, as of 9:45 am.

Advertisement

This is the third straight session in which the benchmark Nifty has hit new record high levels.

“Dalal Street continues to set new records, with Nifty reaching an all-time high of 22,216 and Sensex surpassing 73,000. Fear of missing out reigns as traders seek bargains while Bank Nifty's rise boosts sentiments. Positive catalysts include hopes of a Federal Reserve soft landing in 2024 and anticipation of a strong electoral mandate for BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Wall Street trades negatively, but Nifty bulls remain resilient with technical support at 21,809,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Advertisement

“Nifty's options data suggests a trading range of 21,800-22,500, with key resistance at 22,600 and support at 22,000. Preferred trades include buying Nifty and Bank Nifty with aggressive targets. Bullish on Deepak Nitrite, SRF, Voltas, and Torrent Pharma especially on intraday weakness,” Tapse added.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

11 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

11 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

11 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

11 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

11 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

11 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

12 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

12 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

12 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

12 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UK businesses upbeat on economic outlook

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. SEBI uncovers $241 million accounting issue at ZEEL

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Gas Masks, JCBs: How Farmers Are Preparing to Breach Delhi Borders

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Nifty 50 opens at record high, Sensex above 73,000

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Real Madrid in good shape financially ahead of possible Mbappé signing

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo