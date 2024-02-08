Advertisement

Nifty to test 22,500: The financial markets ended two-week consolidation phase, stabilising around the week's high despite a subdued start triggered by weak global cues. Notably, a surge in buying among select heavyweights facilitated a recovery in the middle of the week.

The Information Technology (IT) sector played a key role on Friday, propelling the index to reclaim a record high. As a result, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, settled record highs of 21,894.50 and 72,568.40, respectively.

Despite a mixed trend in the sectoral performance, with FMCG and banking indices ended lower, IT, realty, and energy emerged as top performers. In the broader market, the smallcap index recorded a gain of over half a per cent.

Image credit: Republic

“Earnings reports continue to be a focal point, and global cues, particularly from the performance of the US markets, will be closely monitored for market cues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has been consolidating with a positive bias, and a decisive breakout above 37,800 is anticipated to trigger the next upward move towards 39,000 levels, with support now identified in the 36,900-37,300 zone,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, technical research at Religare Broking.

Nifty has successfully reclaimed its record high, indicating that it can test 22,150 and 22,500 levels in the near term, Mishra noted.

“However, the pace of the rise may be gradual due to the ongoing underperformance of the banking sector. In case of profit-taking, the 21,150-21,500 zone is expected to provide strong support,” he said.

“Amid the current earnings season, characterised by heightened choppiness, effective risk management is crucial regardless of the market trend. Traders are advised to carefully plan their trades, keeping in mind the prevailing uncertainties and fluctuations in the market,” Mishra added.