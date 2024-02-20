Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Nifty ends at record high for second straight session led by banks

Banking and financial services shares led the gains in Tuesday's session as Nifty Bank index, the sub index of 12 banking shares, rose nearly 600 points.

Abhishek Vasudev
Nifty 50 hits fifth all-time high in 2024, amid fiscal boost
The overall market was neutral as 1,955 shares ended higher while 1,877 closed lower on the BSE. | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Nifty ends at record high: The National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50 index closed at record highs for second straight session on Tuesday led by gains in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and NTPC. The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 93 points to hit record high of 22,215.60 and 30-share Sensex rose as much as 423 points to hit an intraday high of 73,131.

Banking and financial services shares led the gains in Tuesday's session as Nifty Bank index, the sub index of 12 banking shares, rose nearly 600 points and Nifty Financial Services index advanced over 250 points.

Advertisement

The Nifty ended 75 points higher at 21,197 and Sensex advanced 349 points to close at 73,057.

Emerging market stocks edged up on Tuesday as Chinese equities recovered after declines earlier, offsetting the losses across Asian bourses.

Advertisement

MSCI's gauge for emerging market stocks gained 0.1 per cent, as mainland China stocks closed 0.2 per cent higher after falling as much as 0.7 per cent during the day, while Shanghai shares ended 0.4 per cent higher.

China announced a 25-basis point cut to the five-year loan prime rate (LPR), in a bid to prop up the struggling property market and broader economy.

Advertisement

Back home, seven of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by Nifty Bank index's 1.2 per cent gain. Nifty Realty, Private Bank, Financial Services, Media and Financial Services indices also rose between 1-2 per cent.

On the other hand, auto, IT, metal and pharma stocks faced selling pressure.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-cap shares also faced selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.13 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.53 per cent.

Among the individual shares, steel pipes and tubes maker Vibhor Steel Tubes made a solid debut on the stock market, defying expectations and witnessing an unprecedented surge of 182 per cent on its listing day. The company's shares soared to Rs 425 per share, a significant leap from its issue price of Rs 151.

Advertisement

Power Grid was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4.4 per cent to Rs 288 after the company on Monday said its board has approved an investment worth about Rs 656 crore for implementation of electricity transmission projects in the country.

"...its Board of Directors and 'Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects in their respective meetings held on 18th February, 2024, have accorded investment approvals," a BSE filing stated.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life, Bharat Petroleum, IndusInd Bank and Apollo Hospitals also rose between 1.5-2.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Coal India, TCS, Cipla and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Advertisement

The overall market was neutral as 1,955 shares ended higher while 1,877 closed lower on the BSE.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

17 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

17 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

17 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

17 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

17 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

17 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

17 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

18 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Reddit strikes $60 million deal to train AI models on user content

    Tech 6 minutes ago

  2. Raashii Khanna’s Ethnic Outfit Is Bridesmaids' Goa

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  3. Right to Adopt is Not a Fundamental Right: Delhi High Court

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Army to Form New Corps for LAC Ops Amid Tensions With China

    Defence9 minutes ago

  5. India seeks Japanese support to revive infra development projects

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo