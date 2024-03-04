Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed on fresh record highs following a rangebound session. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.12 per cent higher at 22,405.60 while the broader BSE Sensex closed 0.09 per cent higher at 73,872.29.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities, said, "The Nifty commenced the week with a consolidated move, resulting in the formation of a Doji candle on the daily chart. Despite this, the overall sentiment remains bullish. A decisive break above 22,440 is anticipated to intensify the momentum, targeting 22,700 on the upside. On the downside, support is established at 22,200, presenting buying opportunities on any pullbacks towards this level."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, "The market traded in a range-bound manner due to weak global cues, while investors turned stock-specific due to the prevailing caution on broader indices. Further, the tepid consumption data influenced investors to refrain from FMCG and discretionary stocks. The global sentiment is likely to be cautious ahead of FED chair testimony and ECB policy later this week. Since inflation is above the target range, the FED is expected to keep its hawkish stance on interest rates and will be watchful of unemployment and nonfarm payroll data for more cues."

Sensex top gainers

NTPC: 3.50 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 2.63 per cent

Reliance: 1.03 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.94 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.90 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.77 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.64 per cent

Sensex top losers

JSW Steel: -2.49 per cent

M&M: -1.75 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.32 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.32 per cent

Infosys: -1.05 per cent

Titan: -0.87 per cent

Nifty top gainers

NTPC: 3.69 per cent

HDFC Life: 2.82 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 2.70 per cent

ONGC: 2.68 per cent

BPCL: 2.67 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.05 per cent

Dr Reddy: 1.54 per cent

Nifty top losers

Eicher Motors: -2.68 per cent

JSW Steel: -2.24 per cent

SBI Life: -2.06 per cent

M&M: -1.74 per cent

Britannia: -1.68 per cent

LTIM: -1.53 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.45 per cent