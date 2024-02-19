Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Nifty ends at record high, Sensex surges 280 points; pharma, FMCG among top gainers

Nifty 50 hit a 52-week-high of 22,186.65 during the day trade and also closed at a record high of 22,122.25. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex ended at 72,708.16.

Business Desk
Sensex
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended Monday, February 19, 2024, on a positive note driven by gains in consumer durables, healthcare, and pharmaceutical shares. Nifty 50 hit a 52-week-high of 22,186.65 during the day trade and also closed at a record high of 22,122.25. BSE Sensex, meanwhile, ended 281.52 points higher at 72,708.16.

All the broad market indices except Nifty Midcap 50, which slipped marginally, ended in green today. Coming to sectoral indices, while Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG led the gains today, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Realty were among the top losers.

BSE top gainers

  • Bajaj Finserv: 2.83 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.10 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.88 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 1.41 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 1.28 per cent
  • Maruti: 1.16 per cent

BSE top losers

  • L&T: -1.45 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.45 per cent
  • TCS: -0.67 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -0.66 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -0.53 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -0.50 per cent

NSE top gainers

  • Grasim: 3.09 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 2.71 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: 2.27 per cent
  • Cipla: 2.13 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.10 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.74 per cent
  • Dr Reddy: 1.66 per cent

NSE top losers

  • Coal India: -4.24 per cent
  • L&T: -1.35 per cent
  • SBI Life: -1.30 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.29 per cent
  • HDFC Life: -1.16 per cent
  • LTIM: -1.12 per cent
Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

