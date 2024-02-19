Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended Monday, February 19, 2024, on a positive note driven by gains in consumer durables, healthcare, and pharmaceutical shares. Nifty 50 hit a 52-week-high of 22,186.65 during the day trade and also closed at a record high of 22,122.25. BSE Sensex, meanwhile, ended 281.52 points higher at 72,708.16.

All the broad market indices except Nifty Midcap 50, which slipped marginally, ended in green today. Coming to sectoral indices, while Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG led the gains today, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Realty were among the top losers.

Advertisement

BSE top gainers

Bajaj Finserv: 2.83 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.10 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.88 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.41 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.28 per cent

Maruti: 1.16 per cent

BSE top losers

L&T: -1.45 per cent

Wipro: -1.45 per cent

TCS: -0.67 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.66 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.53 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -0.50 per cent

NSE top gainers

Grasim: 3.09 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.71 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.27 per cent

Cipla: 2.13 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.10 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.74 per cent

Dr Reddy: 1.66 per cent

NSE top losers

Coal India: -4.24 per cent

L&T: -1.35 per cent

SBI Life: -1.30 per cent

Wipro: -1.29 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.16 per cent

LTIM: -1.12 per cent