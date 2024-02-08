Advertisement

Nifty at record high: The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index surged to record high on Friday led by gains in Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services after they posted better-than-feared quarterly reports, easing some concerns about a sector grappling with fears of sluggish demand. The Sensex rose as much as 743 points and Nifty 50 index touched a record high of 21,848.20.

As of 12:03 pm, the Sensex was up 638 points at 72,359 and Nifty 50 index advanced 170 points to 21,816.

Shares of market leader TCS rose as much as 4.21 per cent while Infosys jumped as much as7.89 per cent, its biggest single-day gain since March 26, 2020, after they reported bigger-than-expected revenue growth in the third quarter and indicated that the overall demand situation had not deteriorated further.

Infosys, too, said client behaviour was unchanged, after months of warning that clients were either cancelling, postponing or reducing the size of contracts.

The Nifty IT index jumped 4.5 per cent to a 21-month high. Wipro and HCLTech, due to report results later in the day, were up about 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

PSU bank, real estate, metal, banking and oil & gas shares were also witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.6 per cent.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. It was followed by Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Wipro, TCS, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Britannia and Tata Consumer Products were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finserv was the top Nifty loser, the stock fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 1,648. Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Labs and Titan also fell between 0.8-1.3 per cent.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,175 shares were advancing while 1,542 were declining on the BSE.

