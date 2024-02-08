English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Nifty hits record high led by Infosys, TCS

Infosys said client behaviour was unchanged, after months of warning that clients were either cancelling, postponing or reducing the size of contracts.

Abhishek Vasudev
NSE
Sensex, Nifty gain for second straight session | Image:NSE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nifty at record high: The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index surged to record high on Friday led by gains in Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services after they posted better-than-feared quarterly reports, easing some concerns about a sector grappling with fears of sluggish demand. The Sensex rose as much as 743 points and Nifty 50 index touched a record high of 21,848.20.

As of 12:03 pm, the Sensex was up 638 points at 72,359 and Nifty 50 index advanced 170 points to 21,816.

Advertisement

Shares of market leader TCS rose as much as 4.21 per cent while Infosys jumped as much as7.89 per cent, its biggest single-day gain since March 26, 2020, after they reported bigger-than-expected revenue growth in the third quarter and indicated that the overall demand situation had not deteriorated further.

Infosys, too, said client behaviour was unchanged, after months of warning that clients were either cancelling, postponing or reducing the size of contracts.

Advertisement

The Nifty IT index jumped 4.5 per cent to a 21-month high. Wipro and HCLTech, due to report results later in the day, were up about 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

PSU bank, real estate, metal, banking and oil & gas shares were also witnessing buying interest.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.6 per cent.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. It was followed by Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Wipro, TCS, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Britannia and Tata Consumer Products were also among the gainers.

Advertisement

On the flipside, Bajaj Finserv was the top Nifty loser, the stock fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 1,648. Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Labs and Titan also fell between 0.8-1.3 per cent.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,175 shares were advancing while 1,542 were declining on the BSE. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement