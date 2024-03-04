English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Nifty hits record high, Sensex inches closer to 74,000

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.28% to a new record high of 22,440.90, while the BSE Sensex added 0.16% to 73,918.72, as of 9:17 am.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday, March 4, 2024, led by energy stocks, as strong domestic economic growth aided sentiment.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.28 per cent to a new record high of 22,440.90, while the BSE Sensex added 0.16 per cent to 73,918.72, as of 9:17 am.

Advertisement

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “The optimistic outlook for the Nifty index suggests it will continue its upward trajectory, bolstered by a 12.5 per cent YoY increase in February's GST collections to Rs 1.68 lakh crore, marking the 12th consecutive month above Rs 1.5 lakh crore.” 

“Encouragements to maintain an aggressive bullish stance are supported by a mix of sentimental, fundamental, and technical analyses, forecasting a push towards the 22,500 mark, with Bank Nifty also joining the rally. Key events include Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's upcoming testimony, which could influence market expectations on rate cuts, currently anticipated to be three for the year, down from previous expectations. Also, US Nonfarm payrolls data and corporate updates from Aurobindo Pharma and Adani Group will be in focus,” he added.

Advertisement

Tapse also said that with Nifty advised to remain bullish above the 22,050 support level and specific trading strategies outlined for Nifty and Bank Nifty, investors are also encouraged to focus on value-buying, particularly in stocks like Adani Enterprises, Coal India, NMDC with Adani Enterprises highlighted for immediate investment based on momentum.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

12 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

12 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

12 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

12 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

12 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  3. Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to Witness India’s Historic Nuclear Milestone at Kalpakkam

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 62,000cr Telangana

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo