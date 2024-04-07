Advertisement

The first week of the new financial year witnessed turbulent trading conditions in the markets, with global uncertainties exerting pressure on investor sentiment. However, despite the challenging backdrop, select heavyweights across sectors managed to steer the indices towards positive territory, marking a record high by the end of the week.

Both benchmark indices closed on a bullish note, with the Nifty settling at 22,513.70 and the Sensex at 74,248.22 levels. Sectors such as metal, realty, and banking emerged as top gainers, contributing to the overall uptrend in the market.

Broader markets staged robust performance with the midcap index reclaiming its record high and the smallcap segment registering a gain of over 7 per cent. The outperformance reflects the resilience of the market amid prevailing volatility, said Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.

Looking ahead, investors are gearing up for the onset of the earnings season, with a keen focus on the performance of IT majors. Additionally, market participants will closely monitor developments in the US markets, particularly in response to recent declines. A close below 38,500 in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) could trigger further downward movement, while resistance is anticipated in the 39,300-39,800 zone, Mishra said.

Commenting on the market outlook, Mishra suggest that the ongoing time-wise correction in the Nifty around its record high is a healthy phenomenon amid weak global cues. “Traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" approach, maintaining a cautious stance until the Nifty breaches the 22,200 mark. On the upside, gradual movement towards the 22,700-22,850 zone is expected, Mishra added.

While broader indices show signs of recovery, investors are reminded to exercise prudence in stock selection and prioritize quality names amidst market volatility. Sticking to fundamentally strong companies is advised to navigate through the evolving landscape effectively, he advised.

