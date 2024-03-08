×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Nifty Next 50 surges 6.68% in February 2024, showing robust growth: Report

In contrast, midcap, small cap, and microcap indices experienced marginal declines of 0.3%, 0.65%, and 1.39%, respectively, during the same period.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nifty Next 50 surges in February
Nifty Next 50 surges in February | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nifty Next 50 surges in February: The Nifty Next 50 index exhibited strong performance in February 2024, recording a notable growth of 6.68 per cent, according to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company's latest Global Market snapshot report.

The surge underscores the index's consistency, as it has witnessed consecutive growth over the last three months, six months, and one year, amounting to 22.85 per cent, 32.8 per cent, and a whopping 58.36 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, midcap, small cap, and microcap indices experienced marginal declines of 0.3 per cent, 0.65 per cent, and 1.39 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

Following a negative performance in January 2024, the Nifty 50 index rebounded with a positive growth of 1.18 per cent in February 2024. 

Meanwhile, the realty sector maintained its upward trajectory, emerging as the top performer with a surge of 6.3 per cent. 

However, the FMCG index witnessed a decline of 1.9 per cent, marking it as the worst performer among sectors.

Moreover, all factor-based investment strategies yielded positive returns, with the Value factor taking the lead with a notable increase of 4.4 per cent for the month, followed by the Quality factor with a 3.4 per cent gain.

The consumer discretionary, energy, and IT sectors emerged as the top contributors to the overall returns of the Nifty 500, resulting in a positive impact of 1.3 per cent.

In the United States, both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 indices saw solid gains of 5.2 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively, in February 2024. 

The information technology (IT) sector continued to be the primary contributor to the S&P 500's rise.

Furthermore, China led the emerging markets with a robust recovery, achieving an impressive growth of 8.4 per cent, while Germany emerged as the top performer among developed markets with a 3.9 per cent increase.

Crude oil prices surged for the second consecutive month, climbing by 2.8 per cent in February, attributed to expected production cuts by OPEC, rising tensions in the Red Sea, and conflicts in the Middle East. 

However, gold and silver prices witnessed a slight decline of 0.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

