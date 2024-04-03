×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Nifty, Sensex brace for subdued start as US rate concerns weigh on global markets

All three major Wall Street stock indexes retreated by about 1% overnight, while 10-year treasury yields surged to a four-month high.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex are poised for a lacklustre opening on Wednesday, mirroring a global downtrend as fresh US data stirs concerns about the Federal Reserve delaying interest rate cuts.

As of 08:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,453.50, indicating that the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 will open near Tuesday's close of 22,453.30.

All three major Wall Street stock indexes retreated by about 1 per cent overnight, while 10-year treasury yields surged to a four-month high following data signalling steady labour demand, intensifying worries of a potential delay in the Fed's rate cut.

Market sentiment had been pricing in a rate cut in June, with the odds of a 25 basis point cut at 61.6 per cent, according to the CMEGroup's FedWatch tool. However, recent robust US economic data, including strong manufacturing and labor market readings, have cast doubt on the timeline for rate cuts.

Asian markets also opened lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.7 per cent.

Analysts anticipate that India's blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, will consolidate near record high levels attained on Monday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Friday and the commencement of corporate earnings season next week.

According to a Reuters poll of economists last week, the RBI is likely to maintain rates steady until at least July.

On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,623 crore (approximately $195 million) on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares valued at Rs 1,953 crore, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch

  • Biocon: The drug maker finalised the transfer of its branded formulations business in India to Eris Lifesciences for Rs 1,242 crore on a slump sale basis.
  • Ultratech Cement: The cement maker announced plans to allocate $3.89 billion for ongoing capital expenditure over the next three years. Additionally, the company commissioned two new units in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu to surpass a capacity of 150 MTPA.
  • Anupam Rasayan: The company inked a letter of intent worth about $90 million with a Japanese multinational company to supply two advanced intermediates using fluorination chemistry.
  • Shriram Properties: The company received a tax penalty order amounting to Rs 447 crore.
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:21 IST

