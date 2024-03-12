Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed on a flat-to-bullish note ahead of the release of US and domestic inflation data. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.01 per cent higher at 22,335.70, while the broader BSE Sensex closed 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96, during a highly volatile session on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Sensex top gainers

HDFC Bank: 2.30 per cent

TCS: 1.69 per cent

Maruti: 0.92 per cent

Infosys: 0.88 per cent

Reliance: 0.78 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.55 per cent

M&M: 0.13 per cent

Sensex top losers

SBIN: -1.82 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.65 per cent

ITC: -1.26 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.11 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.01 per cent

Nifty top gainers

HDFC Bank: 2.31 per cent

LTIM: 1.80 per cent

TCS: 1.75 per cent

Maruti: 0.93 per cent

Infosys: 0.84 per cent

Nifty top losers

Adani Enterprises: -2.63 per cent

Cipla: -2.36 per cent

Grasim: -2.21 per cent

Adani Ports: -2.12 per cent

SBIN: -1.90 per cent