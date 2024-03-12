Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:53 IST
Nifty, Sensex edge higher ahead of US, domestic inflation data
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.01% higher at 22,335.70, while the broader BSE Sensex closed 0.22% higher at 73,667.96.
- Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed on a flat-to-bullish note ahead of the release of US and domestic inflation data. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.01 per cent higher at 22,335.70, while the broader BSE Sensex closed 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96, during a highly volatile session on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Sensex top gainers
- HDFC Bank: 2.30 per cent
- TCS: 1.69 per cent
- Maruti: 0.92 per cent
- Infosys: 0.88 per cent
- Reliance: 0.78 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.55 per cent
- M&M: 0.13 per cent
Sensex top losers
- SBIN: -1.82 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.65 per cent
- ITC: -1.26 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.11 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.01 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- HDFC Bank: 2.31 per cent
- LTIM: 1.80 per cent
- TCS: 1.75 per cent
- Maruti: 0.93 per cent
- Infosys: 0.84 per cent
Nifty top losers
- Adani Enterprises: -2.63 per cent
- Cipla: -2.36 per cent
- Grasim: -2.21 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.12 per cent
- SBIN: -1.90 per cent
Advertisement
Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:53 IST