Nifty, Sensex edge lower dragged by losses in banking shares

Indian stock markets open lower: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty opened lower on Thursday, following major losses in the previous session, where the BSE saw a staggering depletion of about Rs 14 lakh crore in investors' wealth.

The downward trend was attributed to a slump in banking shares during early trading hours. IndusInd and Axis showed declines of over 1 and nearly 1 per cent, respectively. Moreover, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank also registered dips of approximately 0.70 per cent.

The BSE Sensex initiated trading 0.19 per cent or 141.80 points lower at 72,620.09, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 0.17 per cent to 21,960.10.

On Wednesday, both the Nifty and Sensex witnessed a notable decline of around 1.50 per cent amid considerable selling pressure, with the Nifty50 closing at 21,997.90. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, “The lesson from market history is that frothy valuations are unsustainable. Therefore, the bloodbath in the broader market which happened yesterday is hardly surprising to sane minds in the industry. Investors should appreciate the following facts. The Nifty smallcap index is down 13.5 per cent and the midcap index is down 6.8 per cent from their respective peaks. But Nifty is stable with a minor cut of only 2.1 per cent. There is room for the broader market to correct more since the valuations continue to be elevated. Investors should now focus on largecaps and quality midcaps.”

However, midcap and smallcap stocks rebounded after witnessing their worst day in over two year in the previous session.

Additionally, the anticipation surrounding the stress test results, scheduled for March 15, further contributed to the subdued market sentiment. These results are expected to shed light on the resilience of mutual funds following unprecedented inflows in 2023.

In terms of market movers, Sun Pharma, Nestle, and Reliance Industries emerged as top gainers on the BSE, while Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance faced losses.

Similarly, on the NSE, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp led gains, whereas Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto recorded declines.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries attracted attention with its announcement of plans to acquire Paramount’s stake in Viacom18, while Tata Motors' decision to establish an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility with a Rs 9,000 crore investment also garnered interest.

Vijaykumar added, “The turbulence in the market will give cherry picking opportunities. From now on irrational exuberance will take a back seat and rational valuations and quality will be the driving force. This turbulence will separate the men from the boys. High quality private sector banks and the leading names in capital goods, telecom and autos can be accumulated in a calibrated manner. It is important to understand that India’s macro fundamentals continue to be good and the bull market is intact."