Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Nifty, Sensex end flat after RBI maintained stance on policy rate

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.0042% lower at 22,513.70, and the thirty-share BSE Sensex ended 0.028% higher at 74,248.22.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex have closed the trading week with marginal gains. This follows the bimonthly monetary policy review of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after which Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the repo rate will be kept unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.0042 per cent lower at 22,513.70, and the thirty-share BSE Sensex ended 0.028 per cent higher at 74,248.22.

Both the Nifty and the S&P BSE Sensex notched up gains of around 0.8 per cent each for the week, buoyed by the financial services sector, which saw a robust surge of 2.70 per cent - its best performance in four months. Leading this charge was HDFC Bank, the top private lender, which witnessed a 7.02 per cent climb this week, marking its strongest performance since November 2022, following an uptick in deposits during the March quarter.

The RBI's decision to leave its main lending rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the seventh consecutive meeting provided further impetus to rate-sensitive sectors like real estate, with the Realty sub-index rising by 1.43 per cent on the day and 4.12 per cent for the week. Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, noted that besides robust sales in the real estate market, the optimistic growth outlook for India and the RBI's commitment to maintaining rate stability augur well for the sector.

However, market indices closed relatively flat on the day, with individual stocks making notable moves. Divi's Laboratories saw an 8.79 per cent increase, buoyed by a double upgrade from BofA earlier in the week. The impending quarterly earnings season, commencing next week, is anticipated to steer the market's short-term trajectory, according to three analysts.

Among other notable movers, Shriram Finance, the latest addition to the Nifty 50, surged by 6.74 per cent for the week amidst reports of Warburg Pincus emerging as a leading contender to acquire the company's housing finance arm. Conversely, US-rate sensitive IT stocks slipped by 0.5 per cent on the day, reacting to concerns over potential delays in US rate cuts following comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The broader market indices witnessed mixed performance, with small-caps and mid-caps registering gains of 0.84 per cent and 0.56 per cent on the day, respectively. These segments experienced significant rebounds this week, with small-caps surging by 7.1 per cent and mid-caps by 4.05 per cent, after facing declines in March due to apprehensions over lofty valuations.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

