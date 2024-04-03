Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 16:02 IST
Nifty, Sensex end flat tracking Asian peers; banks, IT rise, realty, FMCG drag
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.083% lower at 22,434.65 while the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 0.037% lower at 73,876.82.
- Business
- 2 min read
Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, closed little changed on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty of a Fed rate cut in the May meeting.
Nifty PSU Bank, which closed 1.78 per cent higher, led the gains among the sectoral indices today. It was closely followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which ended 1.78 per cent higher. Nifty IT and Nifty Media ended 0.73 per cent and 0.57 per cent higher respectively. Nifty Realty, which closed 2.58 per cent lower, led the losses among the sectoral indices today. It was followed by Nifty FMCG, which ended 0.43 per cent lower, and Nifty Auto which ended 0.27 per cent lower.
Sensex top gainers
- NTPC: 1.97 per cent
- TechM: 1.75 per cent
- TCS: 1.67 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.41 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.38 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.32 per cent
Sensex top losers
- NestleInd: -2.62 per cent
- KotakBank: -1.43 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.35 per cent
- Titan: -1.16 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.08 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -0.98 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Shriram Finance: 3.65 per cent
- NTPC: 2.28 per cent
- DivisLabs: 1.74 per cent
- TCS: 1.71 per cent
- TechM: 1.59 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.48 per cent
Nifty top losers
- Nestle Ind: -2.6 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -2.01 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -1.71 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -1.39 per cent
- Britannia: -1.31 per cent
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:42 IST
