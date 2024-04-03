Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, closed little changed on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty of a Fed rate cut in the May meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.083 per cent lower at 22,434.65 while the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 0.037 per cent lower at 73,876.82.

Advertisement

Nifty PSU Bank, which closed 1.78 per cent higher, led the gains among the sectoral indices today. It was closely followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which ended 1.78 per cent higher. Nifty IT and Nifty Media ended 0.73 per cent and 0.57 per cent higher respectively. Nifty Realty, which closed 2.58 per cent lower, led the losses among the sectoral indices today. It was followed by Nifty FMCG, which ended 0.43 per cent lower, and Nifty Auto which ended 0.27 per cent lower.

Sensex top gainers

NTPC: 1.97 per cent

TechM: 1.75 per cent

TCS: 1.67 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.41 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.38 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.32 per cent

Sensex top losers

NestleInd: -2.62 per cent

KotakBank: -1.43 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.35 per cent

Titan: -1.16 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.08 per cent

IndusIndBank: -0.98 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Shriram Finance: 3.65 per cent

NTPC: 2.28 per cent

DivisLabs: 1.74 per cent

TCS: 1.71 per cent

TechM: 1.59 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.48 per cent

Nifty top losers

Nestle Ind: -2.6 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -2.01 per cent

Dr Reddy: -1.71 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.39 per cent

Britannia: -1.31 per cent