Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, opened today at record high levels, with Sensex breaching the psychological mark of 75,000. However, the 30-share index fell 521 points to 74,603.37 during the day's trade as investors turned to profit booking in auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, and consumer durables shares.

At close, the blue-chip Nifty 50 index fell 0.11 per cent to 22,641.75, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.08 per cent to 74,683.70.

During the session, Nifty also touched a record high of 22,768.40. However, it fell on account of profit booking and touched an intraday low of 22,612.25.

Rahul Ghose, CEO Hedge International Trading, said “Today's price action is yet another example of the caution that I have been advocating from a risk to reward perspective on the upside above 22600. Although there is no immediate threat on the downside, the next immediate support for the Nifty index is at 22,350 in case some profit booking is seen.”

"Today's daily candle although not encouraging, this week's candle closing is the real litmus test to gauge if we would see some consolidation around these levels," Ghose added.

Analysts attribute the current bull run in markets to a potential victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections starting April 19, thereby indicating political and economic stability. Since the start of December, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won key state elections, the Nifty 50 has gained nearly 13 per cent, in line with its historical pre-election performance.

Strong foreign inflows are also adding to the bullish sentiments on Dalal Street. So far, this year, foreign investors have poured Rs 12,483 crore into Indian equities, according to data from NSDL.

Meanwhile, the US markets are also trading near record highs which has led to bullish sentiment towards equities globally on the back of a potential rate cut in the Federal Reserve's June meeting.



"Instances of intermittent profit booking would emerge at record high levels, but the sentiment remains positive ahead of earnings season," Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.