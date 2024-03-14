×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Nifty, Sensex expected to open steady; focus on small, mid-cap segment

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,078 as of 08:15 am, indicating a near-flat opening for the Nifty 50 compared to Wednesday's close of 21,997.70.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex
Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Indian stock market: Indian shares are set to open with little change on Thursday, following profit booking in the previous session, with attention directed towards small- and mid-cap stocks ahead of the stress test outcomes of mutual funds in those sectors.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,078 as of 08:15 am, indicating a near-flat opening for the Nifty 50 compared to Wednesday's close of 21,997.70.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex experienced their most notable declines in nearly two months in the previous session, influenced by profit booking near record levels. 

The broader small-cap and mid-cap indices recorded major losses, marking their worst session in two years, down 5.28 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively, from their record highs on February 8.

The market downturn followed concerns raised by India's markets regulator regarding heavy inflows into small- and mid-cap funds. 

Stress test results from mutual funds (MFs), expected to be disclosed by Friday, March 15, will provide insights into the resilience of small- and mid-cap fund schemes against sudden redemption pressures.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, attributed the profit booking to ongoing scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the pending outcome of mutual fund stress tests.

Investors are also awaiting wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data, scheduled for release at 12 pm today.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 4,595 crore ($555 million) on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 9,094 crore.

Asian markets displayed a muted opening, and most Wall Street equities declined overnight ahead of the release of the US producer price index data post-closing bell.

Stocks to watch 

Tata Motors: Company announced plans to build a $1.1 billion plant in Tamil Nadu.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Company signed contracts worth Rs 8,073 crore with the Defence Ministry.

KEC International: Company secured orders worth Rs 2,257 crore across various business verticals.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

