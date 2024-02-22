English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Nifty, Sensex off to muted start; financials, energy stocks drag, IT gains

As of 9:30 am, the blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, were trading 43.55 points lower at 22,011.50 and 160.12 points lower at 72,462.98 respectively.

Business Desk
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank
Stock market news | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, commenced trading today on a subdued note, reflecting the cautious sentiment prevalent in the pre-market period despite earlier indications of a marginal uptick. The market opened with financials and energy stocks weighing down the indices, while Asian peers exhibited marginal gains. Nifty IT index, which surged close to 1 per cent, was the sole gainer among the sectoral indices. 

As of 9:30 am, the blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, were trading 43.55 points lower at 22,011.50 and 160.12 points lower at 72,462.98 respectively.

Advertisement

Wall Street equities showed mixed performance overnight, while Asian markets opened marginally higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index adding 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei topped a record set during the 1980s bubble economy and was long seen as unbreakable.

“The underlying strength of the ongoing market rally is getting widely acknowledged. This explains the FII buying, though marginal, yesterday when the US 10-year bond yield was around 4.3 percent. DIIs have been smart to buy continuously when the FIIs have been selling. So, for DIIs there is room to book some profits, which they did yesterday. In the tug-of-war between FIIs and DIIs in recent years, DIIs have been the clear winners. So, watch out for the DII action,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

"An important trend now is the huge delivery-based buying in the private banks, which are even now attractively valued in this market with elevated valuations. Switching from over-valued mid and small caps to large private banks would be a smart move," Vijayakumar added.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

10 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

10 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

11 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

11 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

17 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

17 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

17 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

17 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Australian dollar pulls back from resistance

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Reporter Taken to Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex off to muted start

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo