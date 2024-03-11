Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex commenced the trading session on a subdued note on Monday, echoing the cautious sentiment seen across Asian markets. Investors remained watchful ahead of a crucial US inflation reading, while also anticipating domestic inflation data scheduled for release on Tuesday.

As of 9:30 am, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 registered a marginal uptick of 0.003 per cent, trading at 22,494.30, while the BSE Sensex edged down by 0.03 per cent to 74,092.19.

Advertisement

While Indian shares had shown promise of opening higher on Monday, tracking the sustained domestic inflows that could potentially lead the benchmark Nifty index to a record high, the muted start mirrored the cautious stance prevailing in Asian markets.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “Market focus is now on the upcoming US CPI and PPI reports, ahead of the crucial Fed FOMC meeting. Despite potential early tremors at Dalal Street, it's seen as an opportunity for long positions. Nifty technicals suggest a trading range between 21,500-23,000, with critical support and resistance levels identified.”

Advertisement

“The market is also watching several IPOs launching this week amidst a backdrop of record SIP inflows, a weaker US dollar, and falling treasury yields. Preferred trades for Nifty and Bank Nifty hint at buying opportunities, with specific stocks like Bank of Baroda, SRF and ColPal highlighted for potential gains,” Tapse added.

Last week, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes recorded gains of nearly 0.6 per cent each, extending their winning streak to four consecutive weeks, marking the longest rally in three months. The previous week had witnessed both indexes reaching record highs in two consecutive sessions.

Advertisement

Analysts attribute this rally to faster-than-expected macroeconomic growth data, sustained domestic inflows, and optimism regarding policy continuity in India's markets.

Equity mutual inflows in India surged in February to their highest levels in 23 months, with small-cap stocks leading the charge, despite concerns over valuations.

Advertisement

Both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers of Indian shares, indicating continued confidence in the market. FPIs purchased Rs 7,304 crore (~ $883 million), while DIIs bought Rs 2,602 crore worth of Indian shares on Thursday.

In other economic news, India's consumer price inflation is anticipated to have moderated to a four-month low in February, primarily due to easing food prices. The release of this data is slated for after market hours on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Asian markets remained subdued ahead of a significant US inflation reading, which could impact the timing of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

(With Reuters inputs.)