Market opening: Indian blue-chip indexes traded flat at the open on Friday, with investors holding steady ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, widely anticipated to maintain its key interest rate for a seventh consecutive meeting.

The NSE Nifty 50 index edged down 0.13 per cent to 22,484.35, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.13 per cent to 74,128.45, as of 9:30 am.

Having achieved all-time closing highs in the previous session, India's benchmark indexes Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex remained resilient, bolstered by robust performances in the financial sector, particularly driven by top private lender HDFC Bank, which observed a sequential increase in deposits leading up to the central bank's policy announcement.

Analysts polled by Reuters anticipate the RBI to maintain rates unchanged, projecting a continuation of its policy stance characterized by the withdrawal of accommodation, coupled with an optimistic outlook on economic growth.

"We expect RBI to keep policy repo rate unchanged, retain the monetary policy stance of withdrawal of accommodation, and sound optimistic on growth," remarked analysts at Goldman Sachs.

However, despite a reassuring decline in core inflation, the central bank is exercising caution amid concerns over potential upward pressures on food inflation due to weather disruptions and adjustments in the trajectory of US interest rate easing.

Overnight, Wall Street's equities experienced a downturn following remarks from three Federal Reserve officials, stirring apprehensions about potential delays in rate cuts by the US central bank. While markets anticipate a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in June, recent data, including manufacturing and labor market indicators, have cast doubt on the US rate outlook.

In Asian markets, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index started lower, registering a decline of 0.75 per cent.

Stocks to Watch

Bajaj Finance : Reported a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in assets under management (AUM) and a 35 per cent increase in deposits book in the March quarter.

Nestle India : The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission dismissed a 2015 complaint by the Department of Consumer Affairs seeking compensation of Rs 285 crore from the company.

Bandhan Bank : Announced that total deposits in the March quarter grew by 25.1 per cent year-on-year, while loans and advances were up 17.8 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp: Received a tax order demanding Rs 309 crore.


