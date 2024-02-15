Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday, February 15, led by a rebound in information technology stocks after a drop in the previous session and supported by a sustained rally in state-owned banks.

The Nifty 50 was trading 29.20 points higher at 21,869.25 and BSE Sensex was trading 74.6 points higher at 71,897.43 as of 9:30 am.

While M&M, PowerGrid, NTPC, and BPCL are the early gainers, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and Ultratech Cement are the top losers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said “A significant feature of a bull market is its ability to bounce back from a steep fall. This was evident yesterday when Nifty bounced back by around 300 points from the lows. The heavy selling by FIIs,which was expected in response to the spike in US bond yields, didn’t impact the market since it was neutralised by DII and individual investor buying.”

"A significant feature of the market now is the change in leadership. Reliance has emerged as the leader of the rally and is supported by ICICI Bank and SBI. The strength of these fundamentally strong stocks augurs well for the bulls.

The valuation gap between large caps and the broader market continues to be an area of concern," Vijayakumar added.