English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Nifty, Sensex open higher; IT stocks rebound

The Nifty 50 was trading 29.20 points higher at 21,869.25 and BSE Sensex was trading 74.6 points higher at 71,897.43 as of 9:30 am

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday, February 15, led by a rebound in information technology stocks after a drop in the previous session and supported by a sustained rally in state-owned banks.

The Nifty 50 was trading 29.20 points higher at 21,869.25 and BSE Sensex was trading 74.6 points higher at 71,897.43 as of 9:30 am.

Advertisement

While M&M, PowerGrid, NTPC, and BPCL are the early gainers, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and Ultratech Cement are the top losers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said “A significant feature of a bull market is its ability to bounce back from a steep fall. This was evident yesterday when Nifty bounced back by around 300 points from the lows. The heavy selling by FIIs,which was expected in response to the spike in US bond yields, didn’t impact the market since it was neutralised by DII and individual investor buying.”

Advertisement

"A significant feature of the market now is the change in leadership. Reliance has emerged as the leader of the rally and is supported by ICICI Bank and SBI. The strength of these fundamentally strong stocks augurs well for the bulls.
The valuation gap between large caps and the broader market continues to be an area of concern," Vijayakumar added.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

10 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

10 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

10 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

10 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

18 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

18 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

20 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

20 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MTHL: Over 8 Lakh Vehicles Ply on India's Longest Sea Bridge In Mumbai

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Mukesh Kumar RELEASED BCCI offers new update on pacer

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. NIACL assistant recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today

    Education8 minutes ago

  4. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Twist: BJP-JDS Surprises with Fifth Candidate

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex open higher; IT stocks rebound

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo