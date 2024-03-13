×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Nifty, Sensex open higher on strong global cues; ITC surges 8%

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.036% to 22,343.70, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.18% to 73,802.44, as of 9:30 am.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, and S&P BSE Sensex opened Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on a higher note, led by a jump in ITC on British American Tobacco's plan to sell a stake at a premium, and tracking the rise in Asian markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.036 per cent to 22,343.70, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.18 per cent to 73,802.44, as of 9:30 am.

ITC, Wipro, TCS, NestleInd and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, while PowerGrid, NTPC, Coal India, ONGC, and Adani Ports are the top losers in early trade.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, "The GIFT Nifty's recent gain signals bullish market sentiments, backed by key factors like a stable India VIX at 13.63, robust buying by FIIs totalling Rs 4286 crore, controlled inflation at 5.09 per cent, and optimistic global cues from the US and Wall Street."

"With technical analysis indicating strong support and resistance levels for the Nifty, the market is ripe for strategic trades, suggesting a buy for Nifty and Bank Nifty with specific targets. The current market dynamics favour value buying in stocks such as IndiGo, Apollo Hospitals, ColPal, with IndiGo being spotlighted for an immediate buy based on its momentum play, setting an optimistic tone for investors looking to capitalize on the upward trend," Tapse added.

