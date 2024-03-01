Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Nifty, Sensex open higher on strong Q3 GDP growth

Nifty 50 was trading 0.62% higher at 22,118.10 and Sensex was trading 0.54% higher at 72,894.06 and as of 9:20 am.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex opened Friday, March 1, 2024, on a positive note, a day after the government released a robust 8.4 per cent Gross Domestic Product growth (GDP) for the December quarter and a stabilising US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation gauge.

Sensex was trading 0.54 per cent higher at 72,894.06 and Nifty 50 was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 22,118.10 as of 9:20 am.

While BPCL, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco, M&M and Bajaj Auto are among the early gainers, Apollo Hospital, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HUL, and Britannia are the top losers in early trade on the Nifty 50 index.

“Technical indicators for Nifty and Bank Nifty suggest a bullish trend, with specific support and resistance levels indicating potential buying opportunities. Corporate news from the Adani Group showing significant EBITDA growth and NSE's index rebalancing further influence market dynamics. Investment strategies focus on buying recommendations for Nifty, Bank Nifty and specific stocks like Tata Motors, considering market technicals and corporate performance, aiming for value buying and momentum play in a market poised for growth,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

“India's GDP grew 8.4 per cent in the December quarter, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on February 29 showed, blowing all expectations. This GDP growth will help markets to move higher. The FII’s fund inflow can be witnessed based on the GDP numbers. Investors should keep holding long positions for the long term. Traders are advised to purchase on dips with a strict stop loss of 21,800 on a closing basis,” said Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 09:32 IST

