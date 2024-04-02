Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex saw a muted opening on Tuesday after reaching record highs in the previous session. The market saw little change as high-weightage financials took a pause following a three-session rally, while IT stocks faced declines due to concerns over a potential delay in rate cuts prompted by recent US data.

As of 9:30 am, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down marginally by 0.079 per cent at 22,444.15, while the BSE Sensex was trading 0.15 per cent lower at 73,906.67.

The subdued opening comes after Indian equities experienced a surge in the previous session, buoyed by strong performances in the metal sector and optimistic sentiments fueled by economic indicators from China.

Analysts anticipate sustained momentum in the market, driven by upcoming monthly business updates and the commencement of the earnings season next week. This positive outlook may potentially lead to further peaks in the market.

In the Asian markets, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index opened on a positive note, registering a gain of 0.69 per cent, indicating favorable sentiment across the region. However, Wall Street exhibited a mixed performance overnight, influenced by conflicting signals from the US economy.

Data released on Monday revealed an expansion in US manufacturing for the first time in 1-1/2 years in March, leading to speculation about the timing of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Investor activity, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, showed foreign portfolio investors selling shares worth Rs 522 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,208 crore on Monday.



(With Reuters inputs.)