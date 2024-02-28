Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened Wednesday, February 28, on a flat-to-bullish note. The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.024 per cent at 0.07 per cent at 22,193.10, while the BSE Sensex dipped 0.016 per cent to 73,083.37 as of 9:30 am.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Market is likely to be in a range-bound zone in the near term. FIIs have sharply reduced their selling this month and have turned buyers to the tune of Rs 872 crores in the cash market, so far in February, despite the high US bond yields. This indicates that FIIs are unlikely to press big selling pulling the market sharply down. Because of this favourable market construct, dips are getting bought, aided by sustained flows into the market.”



"The present range-bound consolidation phase is likely to continue for some time in the absence of strong positive or negative triggers. The market resilience will be supported by strong stocks like RIL, Bharti, and auto stocks particularly Tata Motors, M&M and Bajaj Auto which have emerged as strong leaders in this phase of the market," he added.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and Nifty IT were the top losers and Nifty Media, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Bank were the top gainers during early trade.

“Yesterday, the Nifty index recovered from previous losses, ending positively and breaking a two-day losing streak. Looking ahead, market attention shifts to Thursday's release of the US PCE index, a key inflation indicator influencing expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. While prevailing sentiment suggests downward inflation trends, this week's trading may see volatility due to the monthly expiry of February F&O contracts,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Technical analysis indicates positive bias for both Nifty and Bank Nifty, with specific trading ranges and preferred trades outlined. Also, value buying opportunities are highlighted for HAL, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors, with Tata Motors being singled out as a momentum play,” Tapse added.