Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex commenced trading on Tuesday with minimal movement, as ITC faced a downturn following British American Tobacco's disclosure of its intentions to divest a portion of its stake in the company. Investors remain cautious ahead of the release of domestic and US inflation data later in the day.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index saw a marginal dip of 0.013 per cent to reach 22,329.80, while the BSE Sensex edged up by 0.098 per cent to reach 73,574.69 as of 9:30 am.

While IT stocks including TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro and LTIMindtree lead the Nifty 50 index, ITC, Coal India, NTPC and Hindalco are the top losers during early trade.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said “The dominant near-term trend in the market now is the correction in the broader market, particularly the small caps. The small cap index is 7.8 per cent down from the peak and this correction is likely to continue since the valuations are even now excessive. The regulator SEBI has sent a clear message about the frothy valuations in the small-cap segment and, therefore, regulatory actions are likely, going forward.”

"There can be redemptions from small cap funds adding to the downside. Quality large caps will bounce back after a correction, but small caps are unlikely to bounce back in the near term. PSE stocks that have run up too much too fast also are likely to face selling pressure," he added.

Meanwhile, Asian markets witnessed an upward trend, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising by 0.23 per cent. However, the performance of most Wall Street equities was subdued overnight in anticipation of US consumer price index (CPI) inflation data, scheduled for release after the closing bell.

Market analysts anticipate a 0.4 per cent increase in the CPI for February, a figure that could significantly influence the Federal Reserve's decision-making regarding interest rates. While a rate cut is unlikely during the Fed's upcoming policy meeting on March 20, there is a 55.2 per cent probability of 25 basis points being cut in June, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Investor attention is also drawn to India's CPI data, expected to show a slight decline to a four-month low in February due to moderating food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists. This data is slated for release after market hours.

On Monday, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recorded a 0.7 per cent decline, primarily driven by losses in banking and Tata Group stocks, along with profit booking at near-record high levels.

Notably, small-cap stocks underperformed their blue-chip counterparts, dropping by 2 per cent, with concerns raised by the markets regulator regarding froth in the small and mid-cap segments.

In terms of trading activity, both foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors were net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, collectively adding shares worth Rs 4,213 crore and Rs 3,238 crore, respectively.

Stocks to Watch

ITC : British American Tobacco announced its evaluation of a possible partial disposal of its shareholding in ITC, leading to a decline in the company's shares.

: British American Tobacco announced its evaluation of a possible partial disposal of its shareholding in ITC, leading to a decline in the company's shares. Aditya Birla Capital : The company revealed plans for a merger with its unit Aditya Birla Finance, transitioning to an operating non-banking financial company from a holding company.

: The company revealed plans for a merger with its unit Aditya Birla Finance, transitioning to an operating non-banking financial company from a holding company. Interglobe Aviation : Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sold a 5.8 per cent stake worth $820.3 million in the company through bulk deals.

: Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sold a 5.8 per cent stake worth $820.3 million in the company through bulk deals. Jupiter Wagons: The company secured a contract worth Rs 957 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacturing and supply of BOSM Wagons.

(With Reuters inputs.)